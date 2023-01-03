Tasmania Fire Service has asked Tasmanians to prepare for bushfires as parts of western Tasmania were forecasted as "above normal" fire potential, according to this year's national summer bushfire outlook.
Following the recent Rosebery fire which damaged several buildings and destroyed the Mount Black Lodge, Tasmania Fire Service acting-chief officer Bruce Byatt said the fires in the last week of December were indicative of the fire potential across much of the state.
"It should serve as a timely reminder for landowners to take the necessary steps to prepare their property and themselves for this bushfire season," Mr Byatt said.
"With recent rainy days, it can be easy for people to become complacent about the threat, but we know bushfires will occur in Tasmania over the coming months."
"It's normal for our state during the summer months, particularly on days of high fire danger."
Mr Byatt said these long-term moisture deficits coupled with forecasted below average rainfall and above average temperatures will bring forward the fire danger period in parts of western Tasmania.
"The flammability of peat soils, moorlands, scrubs, and heaths are predicted to be greater than normal in these areas," he said.
"This means there is 'above normal' fire potential in western Tasmania. Lightning strikes in these areas may ignite fires which could be difficult to control.
"Now is the time for all Tasmanians to develop and practice bushfire survival plans, clean up yards and gutters and remove flammable waste from around the home to create a defendable space."
He said Tasmania Fire Service had implemented the Australian Fire Danger Rating System and Tasmanians should check the fire danger rating of their area regularly at fire.tas.gov.au
"Fire danger ratings describe the potential level of danger a community could face should a bushfire start," Mr Byatt said.
According to TFS, there are four levels of fire danger rating:
"The ratings aim to give people clear and easy to follow information that will help them to make decisions on how to be prepared and stay safe," Mr Byatt said.
"The best defence against bushfires is knowing your risk and preparing accordingly."
For more information on bushfires, visit the Tasmania Fire Service website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
