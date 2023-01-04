The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport
Good News

North-East Pacing Cup returns to Scottsdale after two-year hiatus

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
Updated January 4 2023 - 4:27pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the 2018 race meet. Picture by Tess Brunton

The North-East Pacing Cup will return to its Scottsdale home on Friday night after a two-year hiatus.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.