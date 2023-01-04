Already affectionately known as "Shorts", Hannah Magor is going to wear the pants for Greater Northern Raiders women.
The right-arm medium pacer from Latrobe has been handed the captain's arm band for Sunday's one-dayer against North Hobart.
With regular skipper Montana Bradley on holiday in Bali and Emma Manix-Geeves and Sasha Moloney on WNCL duty, coach Darren Simmonds said the 20-year-old is ready to take on the responsibility.
"In November I took the opportunity to give some young players the opportunity to be vice-captain to help their development and Hannah was one of those," he said.
"She is captaining Latrobe for the first time this season and I thought this was a good opportunity for her to captain.
"She always leads by example. Any role we give her, whether that is opening the bowling, through the middle or power play or at the death, she just delivers all the time. She gets it done week-in, week-out, that shows real leadership and those are the types of player you want in your side."
Simmonds also explained how Magor gained her distinctive and popular nickname. In a Latrobe game in 2019 she gave her pants to her mum so played in shorts.
"I think she took a few wickets and was pictured in The Advocate wearing the shorts and the name has stuck ever since."
Bowler Julia Cavanough is also on WNCL duty along with North Hobart's big guns Elyse Villani, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano and Nicola Carey who all started for the Tigers against Queensland Fire on Wednesday with Clare Scott 12th player. Raiders' all-rounder Ruth Johnston played her third game for Fire.
Meanwhile, Hayley Silver-Holmes is still recovering from knee surgery but hopeful of a return by the end of the month.
Simmonds said the squad is chomping at the bit to get back to action.
"We competed pretty hard against Clarence in our last game before Christmas considering we had three first-gamers.
"We had a pretty tough pre-Christmas run with a lot of away games and some players on national commitments so the break came at a good time for us. We might be a bit rusty coming back but the opposition are in the same boat and we're looking forward to getting the season back underway."
