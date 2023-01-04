Launceston mother Jamie Rose McDonough has given birth to her third child in remarkably similar circumstances to her second, on the first day of 2023.
Fern Elva Prescott was born at 12:09am on January 1 and is believed to be one of the first babies born in Australia this year, which is an unlikely event all by itself.
However, Ms McDonough has experienced this all before, as she gave birth to Iris Wren Prescott in the early hours of the same date in 2021.
The coincidences don't stop there, as both children were roughly one month premature.
"I just came for a routine appointment on Wednesday and I'd mentioned I'd had like a bit of blood loss and stuff, so they gave me an examination and put me on the CTG and that picked up I was actually having regular contractions," Ms McDonough recounted.
"So then I went home and I convinced myself that the baby isn't coming, but then on New Year's Eve the contractions started to pick up a bit and my waters broke.
"We quickly celebrated Iris' birthday and then sent her over to the grandparents. She was only turning two, so she didn't know it wasn't her actual birthday anyway, but I didn't want to miss out on celebrating.
"Once we came to the hospital, it all happened within two hours."
Alongside oldest child Otis, all three children have four-letter names, a deliberate decision according to their mother.
"We wanted a name that was botanical and earthy I think, and four letters because my other two children both have that, so I felt like I had to give this one a name with four letters as well," she said.
While the births of Fern and Iris have brought an abundance of similarities, Ms McDonough said there was one big difference once the baby had been born.
"I definitely feel a lot more calm this time. The first time we ended up in the NICU, I was a bit of a mess, and I found it really hard not being able to see my son because children obviously weren't allowed to visit because of the COVID regulations," she said.
"This time I've made sure that every day I step out of the hospital and go see my other two kids."
Ms McDonough admitted that if she had the choice, she would've liked to have separate birthdays, however she was still happy with how it turned out.
"When I was in labor, I was really trying to make sure that I got to at least the second of January so that she has her own day," she said.
"I thought I'd have a longer labour and she wouldn't come right after midnight, but, she wanted that day as her birthday."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
