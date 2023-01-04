The Examiner
Jamie McDonough has second child on New Year's Day

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
Updated January 5 2023 - 2:06pm, first published January 4 2023 - 3:00pm
Jamie McDonough and Alena Prescott comfort their third child, Fern Elva Prescott. Picture supplied

Launceston mother Jamie Rose McDonough has given birth to her third child in remarkably similar circumstances to her second, on the first day of 2023.

