Labor leader Rebecca White on Tuesday urged the government to recall parliament early in order to deal with surging power prices that have walloped businesses in recent months.
"The Tasmanian Parliament should return earlier than the scheduled date of 28 February to legislate to cap power prices," she said.
"The Parliament can easily legislate to introduce our policy of capping power price increases at 2.5 per cent each year for the next three years."
Power prices in the national market shot up last year for a variety of reasons, dragging up Tasmanian prices as well.
Businesses statewide have recently reported having to recontract with electricity retailers at prices that are as much as 100 per cent higher than existing contracts.
"Households would be better off under Labor's policy by around $500 a year and businesses would save thousands of dollars," Ms White said.
Treasurer Michael Ferguson dismissed her proposal as a stunt.
"Labor's push for a so-called "price cap" would cost Tasmanians $50 million a year and let Federal Labor off the hook of its still undelivered $275 per year price reduction election pledge," he said.
"The Rockliff Liberal Government is well aware of the pressure being placed on family budgets and businesses by power prices as the nation transitions to a clean energy future."
He said the government's $17 million Bill Buster program, which provides relief on power bills to concession card holders during winter, would help vulnerable Tasmanians.
The government has also expanded its Energy Saver Loan Scheme to allow larger electricity consumers to access finance to purchase solar panels.
