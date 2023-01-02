The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Labor pushes for early parliament recall to cap power price

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
Updated January 3 2023 - 6:30pm, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Opposition Leader Rebecca White. File Photo

Labor leader Rebecca White on Tuesday urged the government to recall parliament early in order to deal with surging power prices that have walloped businesses in recent months.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.