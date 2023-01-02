Gun ownership privacy a concern for farmers

Tasmanian farmers say any new national firearms registry would need stringent security systems attached to ensure their private details would be kept safe from criminals.
Firearm reform is on the agenda in 2023, with national cabinet set to discuss the introduction of a national firearms after renewed calls made by the Queensland Police Union.
A national register would grant all state and territory law enforcement agencies immediate acccess to gun licence ownership and firearms data in real time.
Debate for such a register began after Melbourne's 1987 Hoddle and Queen Street massacre, continued into 1996 after the Port Arthur massacre, and is again in the spotlight following last year's remote Queensland police shooting.
Any such register would be in addition to the already existing National Firearms Identification Database, run by the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission, which allows police agencies to identify and track the locations and transfer of firearms ownership.
Tasmanian Farmers and Graziers Association president Ian Sauer said farmers would need to be convinced that any new national firewarms register would be more effective than the already existing state registry.
He said confidentiality was a major concern.
"The last thing we need is our members' names and what firearms they have got out there, giving a free card to criminals to rob the farmers of their firearms that they are legitimately holding," Mr Sauer said.
"We would want to make sure any registry is effective, efficient and less complex, and is not going to impinge on the farming community's needs to have firearms on farm."
Shooters Union Australia president Graham Park said developing a new national registry would be a waste of time, effort and money.
"We fully support instant access to firearms information but each state already has their own registry. It is the most expensive part of any firearms management system, and to then replicate that at a Federal level will require a lot more than people realise," Mr Park said.
"Development of a Federal registry will take years, the state's will fight about it for years, and we would end up with a system where the state registers would be more accurate than the Federal one."
