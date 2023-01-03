The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Stellar year needed for Labor

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
January 4 2023 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
University of Tasmania Professor Richard Herr.

State Labor needs 2023 to be a "spectacular" year to begin rebuilding its fortunes, according to University of Tasmania political expert Richard Herr.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BS

Benjamin Seeder

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.