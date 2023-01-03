State Labor needs 2023 to be a "spectacular" year to begin rebuilding its fortunes, according to University of Tasmania political expert Richard Herr.
"[Last year] has been a solid, but unspectacular year for Rebecca White, and she probably needs it to be spectacular," Mr Herr said.
Labor experienced more stability in 2022, when the federal branch of the party intervened to administer the state branch, after internal factional strife and a heavy election defeat impaired its fortunes in 2021.
READ MORE: The best hiking trails Tasmania has to offer
Mr Herr compared Ms White's present circumstances to that of Michael Field, whose leadership of the party throughout the 1990s helped rebuild its appeal to Tasmanian voters after a crushing defeat.
"The experience of Michael Field after Labor's decimation in 1992 was that he did work unspectacularly and quietly until the party was ready to be successful again," Mr Herr said.
"Of course, Jim Bacon took over, but it was certainly Michael Field's hard work over those two previous elections that helped bring the party together."
In an interview prior to Christmas, Ms White said Labor's focus next year would be on the bread-and-butter issues important to most Tasmanians - power prices, health, housing and the cost of living.
The party scored some successes against the government in 2022, but Ms White needs to perform "spectacularly" to become the next Labor Premier, Mr Herr said.
Labor won two upper house elections last year - including the seat of Elwick, where incumbent Josh Willie was declared the winner in the first round. Labor also won Pembroke, but lost in Huon.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Follow us on Google News: The Examiner
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.