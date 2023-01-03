St Pats teenager wins national sailing championship

A Westbury teenager has followed in the footsteps of Wynyard world champion Jessie Andrewartha by saluting at the mirror dinghy sailing national championships.
Caitlin Clippingdale teamed up with Hobart sailing partner Rose Landon to win the youth title in South Australia last week.
Crowned state champions in March, the pair finished eighth overall amid strong competition from South Australia, Victoria and NSW.
Caitlin said she was "quite surprised" with their success in the four-day, 10-race event.
"By Tasmanian standards we knew we were pretty fast, but comparing it to an Australian standard we really didn't know," the St Patrick's College 18-year-old said.
"To go and do well in the races was very uplifting."
Good friends for many years, Caitlin and Rose travel to either end of the state every week to sail together at Deviot and Kingston Beach.
Caitlin said she had been sailing for eight years, having first jumped in a boat with her father Andrew aged 10.
"The rule was I had to be able to swim 100 metres before I could start sailing with him," she said.
"I was very desperate to start sailing with him so I swam the 100 metres rather fast ... Dad and I sailed together for four or five years."
Mr Clippingdale said Caitlin's younger brother Ross was also a keen sailor.
"I'm very proud of both of them, they both sail really well," he said.
"To watch them improve on their sailing journey has been amazing, it's nice to be part of it."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
