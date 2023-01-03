The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Junior camp a perfect warm-up to Oceania Orienteering Championships

Josh Partridge
By Josh Partridge
January 3 2023 - 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brodie Nankervis and United Kingdom junior representative Rachel Duckworth at the junior orienteering training camp. Picture by Rod Thompson

Former world championship representative Brodie Nankervis believes orienteering's future is in good hands in his home state.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Josh Partridge

Josh Partridge

Sports Journalist at The Examiner, Launceston

As a sports-mad fan who loves to remain challenged, sports journalism always seemed the path for me and it's allowed me to do things I never thought possible. A keen racquet sports player, I'm experienced in that field, allowing me to do my job at a strong standard.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.