Police happy with driver behaviour

Police have warned motorists to not be negligent on roads now the festive season has now ended.
Acting Inspector Adrian Leary said 6100 drivers were breath tested during Operation Safe Arrival over the festive season, and 27 people were charged with drink driving offences.
Police also charged 23 people with mobile phone offences and charged 259 people with speeding offences.
"The vast majority of drivers did the right thing which is great to see, and it's particularly pleasing that there were no fatalities and only three serious injuries during the period" Acting Inspector Leary said.
"Operation Safe Arrival aims to ensure our roads are safe these holidays - we utilised marked and unmarked cars and motorbikes, reminding motorists to be safe and to follow the road rules," he said.
Acting Inspector Leary said police would still be out in force targeting risky driver behaviour.
"Importantly, keeping everyone safe on our roads is a mission for the whole community - not just police."
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
