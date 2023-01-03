Launceston General Hospital has announced an influx of 41 new interns and 10 new resident medical officers.
The inducted group began their day by attending a smoking ceremony hosted by the local Indigenous community before being welcomed by Hospitals North chief executive Jennifer Duncan who spoke on how Launceston can help them grow.
"As a regional facility, we provide a really comprehensive experience for these junior medical doctors," she said.
"Launceston really pulls its weight clinically, they really get a broad experience here, and in really large facilities, sometimes they don't often get the broad experience.
"These are our future doctors, we really need to value them and make sure that they have a great experience, and that's what our focus is."
The interns will be allocated two core rotations and paired with senior doctors as they work in teams to treat patients.
Intern Jordan Cser said he hopes this year will help him prepare for his desired future specialty, which is to be a general practitioner.
"I really liked working in rural Tassie, so I'd really like to be in general practice," he said.
"It really appeals to me and I'll be doing that as a rotation in Scottsdale later this year which I'm excited about."
LGH's Brooke Sheldon, who oversaw the induction day, said the development of young doctors is something Launceston has always been good at.
"Launceston Hospital is a really niche teaching hospital, where we provide unique education and training opportunities and clinical experiences for doctors," she said.
"We have a lot of resources to support them in their transition to practice, to help them progress and to retain them so they can provide services in the hospital and the Launceston community.
"We also have amazing support for international medical graduates on whom we rely quite heavily for our junior doctor workforce."
One of those is Venezuelan Larissa Carrillo who has been accepted as an RMO following a successful stint with the hospital last year.
"It was a great experience to learn how everything works here in the Australian healthcare system," she said.
"After doing rotations, I learnt how the hospital works and so it was a very good experience to get me ready to start my job here."
Despite the pair having experience at LGH, Mr Cser and Ms Carrillo are both a mixture of nerves and excitement to get started in their new roles.
"It hasn't really sunk in yet, we will be responsible for ourselves, which is a big responsibility, but I think we're both nervously excited for that," Mr Cser said.
