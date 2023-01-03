The Tasmanian seafood industry is partnering with Rural Alive and Well (RAW) to combat the issue of mental health and wellbeing among fishers in the state.
It comes following an alarming study from Curtin University which found those in the fishing industry were twice as likely as the general population to be experiencing psychological distress.
The program, called Stay Afloat, is spearheaded by RAW employees with experience in the fishing industry who visit wharfs and fisheries around Tasmania, with the aim to create discussion around the importance of mental health.
"It's a 12 month program where we run what we call 'fast five' talks, we go out to workplaces and talk to employees about the importance of looking after themselves," RAW operations manager Shayne Stevenson said.
"The program is based on mind, mood, meaning, body and connect, and it's about those things that when they do become a problem, you've got a really good base to work with to actually overcome those challenges."
Initially created in 2020, Stay Afloat has become a pioneer in driving change on the stigma of mental health discussion, something Tasmanian Seafood Industry Council chief executive, Julian Harrington, takes personal pride in.
"I like to think that we are paving the way for mental health, not just in seafood, but for other sectors and industries, and it's probably worth noting that we founded Stay Afloat here, we've got the best program for mental health support for seafood in Australia, down here in Tasmania," he said.
King Island deck hand Xavier Salm discussed why a program like this was so critical for the fishing industry.
"Loneliness is a big factor in this job. Like the fact that most fishers only have one or two deck hands and if that's all they have going on then that could be quite taxing mentally," he said.
"Having the conversation is the best you can do, because you can't physically force people to go and get help, all you can do is show support."
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
