Stay Afloat program targets mental health in Tasmania's fishing industry

Ben Hann
By Ben Hann
January 4 2023 - 4:30am
The fishing industry can be mentally gruelling.

The Tasmanian seafood industry is partnering with Rural Alive and Well (RAW) to combat the issue of mental health and wellbeing among fishers in the state.

