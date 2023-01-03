Firefighting union calls on TFS to remove step-down provisions

The firefighting union is calling on the Tasmania Fire Service to remove step-down provisions for employees receiving workers' compensation.
Step-down provisions are where, in the TFS, a worker's wage is reduced for every 12 months they receive compensation.
The United Firefighters Union of Australia Tasmania Branch said it knew of a TFS worker from the north of the state who suffered from a Post-Traumatic Stress Injury who was receiving compensation.
The union said they were forced to return to the work in a health and safety role due to the financial strain brought on by step-down provisions.
Step-down provisions were abolished in Tasmania Police but still apply to other emergency service workers.
UFUA Tasmania industrial organiser Stephen McCallum said step-down provisions put additional pressure on injured workers.
"It's putting financial pressure on firefighters who might have a whole range of injuries, whether it's mental health-related or physical, and the lack of income means that there's a lot of pressure put on them to return to work."
Mr McCallum said it had a significant impact on workers receiving compensation.
"The pressure is always there. Once you've gone through the step-down provisions, your take-home pay is reduced."
Mr McCallum noted that Tasmanian firefighters were already the lowest paid in Australia.
"When they are going through a period of great stress, they're away from work and away from providing that service to the community. Then, when they are unable to work, they are having their pay cut."
Mr McCallum wanted step-down provisions abolished for all first responders, not just firefighters.
"If you are doing particularly high-risk work that the community needs done, we know that workers are going to get injured. It's not just police; it's firefighters, paramedics and correctional officers. These are jobs that have to be done to keep the community safe, and the cost of being injured in the line of duty shouldn't be borne by the worker."
A TFS spokesperson said its workers' rehabilitation and compensation process is governed by legislation subject to strict processes and procedures.
"The Department of Police, Fire and Emergency Management is committed to supporting our people to be mentally and physically fit, ready and capable to deliver high-quality emergency services for our community.
"Our Wellbeing Support Unit delivers confidential, proactive, and preventative mental health and wellbeing services that comprises preventative, intervention, and promotion elements across a mix of in-house and externally provided services.
The spokesperson said the TFS also participates in the Tasmanian Emergency Services Critical Incident Stress Management Program.
"Its purpose is to lessen the impact of critical incidents, to minimise potential long-term effects and to promote a healthy, supportive work environment."
