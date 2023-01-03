A bumper crop of Tasmanian cyclists will be in action at national road championships in Ballarat this week.
A grand total of 17 Tasmanians are scheduled to be on the startline in the opening-day criterium races on Friday.
Launceston quartet Josh Duffy, Sam Fox, Zack Gilmore and Cam Ivory are joined by Burnie's Jacob Langham in the elite men's event with Launceston's Lauren Perry joining North-West Coasters Anya Louw and Amalia Langham in the women's.
Burnie trio Will Eaves, Campbell Palmer and Dalton Stretton will contest the under-23 category with the under-19s to feature Launceston City Cycling Club's Jack Hadley, Sam McKee and Lachlan Oliver, City of Burnie duo Alex Eaves and Hayden Van Der Ploeg plus Felicity Wilson-Haffenden, of Hobart Wheelers.
The same five elite men are also listed to contest Sunday's road race with Louw and Langham to be joined by Hobart's elite rower Georgia Nesbitt and Perth's Commonwealth Games champion Georgia Baker in the women's event.
Time trials follow on Monday and Tuesday.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
