Tasmania Trident's Taelyn Male is hoping to help bring the state's up-and-coming bowlers to centre stage.
The Burnie player will join forces with teenagers Bailey Bellchambers and Codi Marshall in the men's triples at Bowls Tasmania's State Championships.
The partnership between the trio was struck up through a text message from Bellchambers asking Male if he would be open to playing a game with them.
"I thought it would be good fun and a good opportunity," Male said.
"I'm looking forward to helping them improve and getting the spotlight onto them."
The Port Sorell duo will be making the step up having played in the boys state championships at last January's bowls.
"The two younger guys have achieved some pretty remarkable things in the junior ranks," Male said.
Bellchambers and Marshall were part of the Tasmanian boys team to win Bowls Australia's overall boys shield at Queensland last year.
Male said he was excited for the learning opportunity the competition would provide for Bellchambers and Marshall.
He said he was hoping to compliment his triples teammates.
"Both have got good heads and strong knowledge of the game, I don't think they lack in their abilities and are more than capable of performing at this level," he said.
Knowing what it takes to make the Tridents' side, Male was confident his triples partners had what it takes to reach that level down the track.
"They've got a big opportunity to be in those colours one day, they've got a bright future," he said.
"I don't think it will take long at all before one or both to make it. It's definitely a good thing for young bowlers to strive for."
Male said he always took a team approach to his performances with the Tasmanian side over three campaigns.
"It's something I never thought I'd have the opportunity to do coming from Tasmania," Male said.
"It's been the most fun I've ever had playing bowls and it's definitely what I look forward to most on the calendar."
Before hitting the greens for triples on Tuesday, Male will be competing in the mixed pairs with Penguin's Bronny King.
"I'll just treat [the gala] like any other tournament," Male said.
The championships will be a bowls gala week that will be held in Launceston from Saturday, January 7 through to Wednesday, January 11.
Championships will include open mixed pairs, open men's and women's triples, bowling arm singles and pairs, and boys and girls junior singles and pairs championships.
Molly Appleton is a journalist at The Advocate who is interested in telling stories from North West Tasmania.
