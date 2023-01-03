Derby bypass fix among Dorset mayor's future goals

A series of road upgrades are front of mind as Dorset Council mayor Greg Howard considers the year ahead.
In the short term, it is hoped that works to Golconda Road and Carisbrook Lane will be completed in the "first three or four months of the year".
Longer-term council priorities include the Bridport marina and upgrading the Derby back road, which will better allow trucks to bypass the popular mountain biking destination.
Cr Howard said improvements to a windy and narrow two-kilometre stretch would enable heavy vehicles to avoid Derby's main strip.
He said state government funding would be key to the project, which is estimated to cost between $8 million and $10 million.
"That would make a huge improvement to the town," Cr Howard said.
"It's the same distance roughly both roads, either going through the town or going around the back road.
"The Derby back road for a fair bit of it is reasonably flat and straight, it just needs widening a little bit.
"A lot of trucks already use it anyway because they're a bit averse to travelling through the town - the Derby main street is reasonably narrow even though we've restricted parking on one side."
Derby is three months out from welcoming an influx of tourists for the Enduro World Series.
Organisers are working against the clock to repair $500,000 worth of damage to Blue Derby trails following landslides caused by heavy rain.
Cr Howard was confident the work would be completed in time.
"It affected three trails - Air Ya Garn, Axehead and this new Hazy Days trail," he said.
"Two of them we think we can fix reasonably easily, but Axehead will take more work."
Mayor since 2105, Cr Howard won another term in October following a nailbiting battle with Beth Donoghue that saw the top job decided by just 90 votes.
Reflecting on 2022, he pointed to the beginning of the $120 million Sideling upgrade, as well as Bridport street upgrades, among the year's highlights.
"[The Sideling upgrade] will be a massive economic boost to the North-East.
"It will cut travel time by probably five or six minutes, but it will improve safety and allow B-double access.
"That's the most important because I suspect 90 per cent of our inbound and outbound freight either doesn't come from the city of Launceston, or doesn't need to go to there.
"If the trucks can go around the back of the city which they should be able to - there's a little bit of work to be done at the Launceston end at Abels Hill Road - the savings are probably $10 million a year in freight costs."
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
