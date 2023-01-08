A succession of destabilising tremors have combined to produce a seismic shift in the landscape of Christmas sport in the North.
Each a concern in their own right, the loss of the Launceston Tennis International and Launceston Cycling Classic plus the worrying decline of both the Launceston and Latrobe Carnivals have left the region's sports followers with a dearth of viewing options.
Time was when December and January used to unleash a flood of live sporting spectacles sufficient to sate even the most demanding sporting thirst.
Admittedly, the tennis international is not dead, it has simply moved temporarily to Burnie (and jokes about that being tantamount to the same thing are not helpful) while the Classic organisers have not given up on the event one day returning.
However, with neither on the calendar this year and discouraging circumstantial evidence from events that did remain, the signs are not good.
Shortly before the major races at the Launceston Carnival on December 28, a colleague in the Silverdome pressbox counted the number of spectators in the stands, like a teacher tending his flock on a school excursion.
He counted 106.
Carnival crowds used to be measured in four or even five figures, not barely breaking three.
At the end of the evening the venue announcers interviewed Australian Cycling Team member Graeme Frislie who had won the last race on the program to secure the men's omnium. Having claimed a bronze medal at the Commonwealth Games alongside Launceston's Josh Duffy earlier in the year, Frislie was undoubtedly among the night's headline acts.
When the interview started, five people remained in the stands. By the finish, even they had gone.
Two nights later, as Southern Cross's Friday Flashback recalled the 14,000 fans who packed into West Park to watch Danny Clark win the 1977 Burnie Wheel, the Silverdome welcomed a grand total of 56 paying customers.
The concept of a Launceston Madison is a great idea and harks back to the much-hyped glory days of Clark and co. But if nobody is turning up to watch it, the event would appear to be hard to justify.
Meanwhile, the Latrobe Wheel used to promote itself as the richest wheelrace in Australia. Having lost that epitaph, it then lost itself altogether as the once mighty Latrobe Carnival axed cycling and running from its program.
The town has long been the ancestral home of woodchopping - look no further than the Australian Axeman's Hall of Fame a bit further down Gilbert Street - but for Latrobe Oval to farewell the runners and cyclists does not bode well for the event's future.
While the carnivals have been ailing for a while and the Classic had thrice fallen victim to COVID, perhaps the most surprising casualty of the season was the Launceston Tennis International.
In 2011 - the same year that she won the US Open - Sam Stosur officially unveiled the brand spanking new Regional Tennis Centre - widely acclaimed as the cure for all Launceston's tennis headaches. And yet just over a decade later the city loses its international tournament because facilities are not up to scratch.
The issue, it appears, is not the courts, but the lack of a suitable clubhouse, something which all involved are attempting to rectify. However, until they do, a tournament which has been graced by a succession of players on their way to the big time - not least reigning Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina - will be sorely missed by Launceston's thriving tennis community.
Fortunately for Tasmanian sport fans, it hasn't all been all doom and gloom this Christmas.
Perhaps the most joyous news was the continued strength of the Devonport Carnival, epitomised by the showdown between Australian middle-distance champions and Tokyo Olympic teammates Stewart McSweyn and Oli Hoare - who also took their rivalry another half hour up the Bass Highway to grace the Burnie Carnival.
Meanwhile a welcome arrival on the state's sporting calendar this century has been BBL and NBL content.
While the Hobart Hurricanes and Tasmania JackJumpers are based - and play the majority of their fixtures - in the capital, their annual excursions up North have proved consistently popular and saved many fans having to brave the endless roadworks along the Midland Highway.
An eight-run win and eight-point loss began the teams' two-game stints in Launceston before both return for Wednesday night fixtures later this month.
The Hurricanes knocked off champions Perth Scorchers in a cracking contest on December 19 - a rather unfavourable Monday night timeslot which may have contributed to a disappointing attendance of 5300 to witness the breakout performance of the entertaining Paddy Dooley.
However, the Silverdome was packed on Friday, November 18, as the JackJumpers went down to venue regulars New Zealand Breakers in a fourth-versus-second encounter featuring Jack The Jumper in the Paddy Dooley entertainer role.
South East Melbourne Phoenix are next up at the Silverdome at 7.30pm on Wednesday, January 18, a week before Brisbane Heat visit UTAS Stadium at 1.40pm for Launceston's next taste of BBL action.
Who would have thought giving Tasmania a team in a national sporting competition could prove so popular with Tasmanians?
Maybe this could catch on.
*********************
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.