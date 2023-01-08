The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston Tennis International, Cycling Classic and Carnival change face of Christmas sport

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 9 2023 - 10:42am, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Empty seats at the Silverdome for the Launceston Madison. Picture by Rob Shaw

A succession of destabilising tremors have combined to produce a seismic shift in the landscape of Christmas sport in the North.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.