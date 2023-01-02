At 1.30am on Tuesday morning, police were called to an address in Granton on Blacksnake Road in relation to a firearm discharge.
When police arrived at the scene, they found the body of a deceased male outside the home. Another male was located inside the residence with head injuries and was taken to the Royal Hobart Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
One resident within Blacksnake Road said police regularly responded to a number of incidents within the street, which included responding to a burned out car and two separate shooting incidents at the same property in October, 2022.
He said a nearby house was also allegedly burned down in recent months in a dispute.
Another neighbour, Thomas, described an incident in 2021 where a young man had smashed a car in the street with an axe.
"Police knew something like this would happen, they are called here sometimes 3-4 times a night regularly," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.