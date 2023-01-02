Hobart Hurricanes overcame familiar fielding woes and power surge backfires to return to winning ways in the BBL.
Half-centuries to openers Caleb Jewell (54 off 28) and Ben McDermott (53 off 33) saw the team to a seven-wicket win and inflict a fourth straight loss on an Adelaide Strikers team which opted to rest tournament leading wicket-taker Henry Thornton.
D'Arcy Short and Tim David both hit unbeaten 27s and also found some welcome form with the bat as the side won with 16 balls remaining.
"We need a bit of momentum, it feels like we have not put 40 overs together yet," said player of the match Jewell, who ramped a six in the opening over and didn't look back, adding three more and as many fours.
"If we can do that, we are good enough to beat anyone.
"It's been a little while since I've been able to put a score together, especially here at Blundstone, and I wasn't meant to be playing today so hopefully now I can continue that for the season."
With two wins from five games, the Hurricanes went into the match bottom of the ladder and their fielding mishaps returned to allow Strikers to reach 6-177.
When Henry Hunt was dropped by Jewell at point off the fourth ball of the match it was the team's 11th spill of the season - six more than any other side - while mis-fields by Nathan Ellis and Paddy Dooley both cost boundaries.
Chris Lynn was back to his Brisbane Heat best, smashing nine fours and three of his team's four sixes in his 87 off 58, while enjoying healthy partnerships of 62 and 78.
Having claimed Hunt early when Riley Meredith switched consecutive deliveries from 146 to 118kmh and Jewell held on to a skied leading edge, the Hurricanes had to wait for the 11th-over power surge to make further inroads.
Taking 2-15 off the two overs, Ellis (2-39) and Dooley atoned for their fielding blunders as the former had Matt Short (38 off 26) caught at mid-off before the latter bowled Adam Hose and unleashed the BBL's most exuberant celebrations.
As the Hurricanes farewelled Jimmy Neesham, the Stikers' resident Kiwi Colin de Grandhomme could not have looked more at home alongside Lynn as six successive overs went for double figures with Pakistani debutant Faheem Ashraf (0-34) and Short (0-28 off two) particularly expensive.
However, Short bounced back in the field, appearing to produce the team's 12th drop before snatching his own fumble to dismiss de Grandhomme for 30 off 18.
Handed the daunting final over with Lynn having become the tournament leading scorer (with 260) and eyeing his second BBL ton, New Town's Mitch Owen held his nerve by having Lynn caught by Jewell before running out Rashid Khan.
The Hurricanes looked to be cruising to victory with just one wicket down when Wade and McDermott opted to take the power surge and both promptly got out.
However, the momentum was continued by Short - dropping down the order - and David.
McDermott returned to the squad following a hamstring complaint but a finger injury cost Shadab Khan his place.
The teams play again on Thursday night at the Adelaide Oval.
