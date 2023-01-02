The Tasmanian Tigers women's team are looking to maintain new coach Jude Coleman's perfect record and defend their Women's National Cricket League title.
Fresh from two wins against NSW in Coleman's first games since being appointed as Salliann Beams' replacement, the Tigers will face ladder leaders Queensland twice at Allan Border Field in Brisbane.
All-rounder Sasha Moloney said it has been a smooth coaching transition.
"She hasn't changed too much. She's a completely different person to Sal so the way she communicates is slightly different ...but nothing really changed from a game perspective," Moloney said.
"To be honest we haven't really thought about them being top of the ladder. We go into it just worrying about us but we know that they're going to be a tough team to beat.
"Coming back from Big Bash can take time to get back into the swing of 50-over cricket but I thought the girls dealt with that really nicely and to walk away with two good wins was really nice going into that break.
"Hopefully we can go back-to-back, that's what we're trying to do here."
Nicola Carey and Heather Graham return from national duties, however, Maisy Gibson is unavailable after breaking her thumb in the last game, Amy Smith will miss the next four matches while at the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa and both Hayley Silver-Holmes and Callie Wilson are injured.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.