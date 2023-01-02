It has been a week of mixed fortunes for small businesses in the hospitality industry over the past week.
With Boxing Day and New Year's Day landing on Sunday, the past two Mondays have acted as public holiday hangovers.
While for many, that means great news, small business owners faced a tough decision of whether to open and meet the extra cost or stay shut and lose out on customers during the critical holiday period.
READ MORE: IN PICTURES: 2023 Longford Cup
Café Mondello manager Adnan Crees-Morris said the increased cost of the last week meant the staff were better off if they closed.
"You have a massive week, and then, because of all the public holidays, you come out the other side of it having made a dollar, so there's just no point," he said.
"I'm not blaming the holidays. It's just the reality of it, so we decide to remove the stress of it and make it easy.
"We decide to let the staff have time with their family, which is good if they go interstate or down to Hobart."
While many have followed the path of Café Mondello, others have decided to remain open, such as Bread and Butter.
Owners Olivia and Rob Morrison believe they have benefitted from less competition.
"As a business, we advertise all our public holidays over the year because our mindset is that we're open all the time," Ms Morrison said.
"We don't see the extra public holidays as a hurdle but as an opportunity. For example, yesterday was our busiest day on record.
"The combination of other businesses shutting down, with lots of locals about as well as inbound tourists, has meant that we've had to lift our game."
Mr Morrison said they could plan for the week in advance, meaning they understood the costs they were facing.
"The cost of labour is the cost of labour. I can tell you what the cost of labour is for next year already," he said.
"It's just a mindset.
"We're in the hospitality business, so we have to provide hospitality.
"Otherwise, it defeats the purpose."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
A passionate sports lover, devoted to writing detailed stories about the best people and sporting events that Launceston has to offer. Follow me on Twitter at @BenHann6 or email me at ben.hann@austcommunitymedia.com.au for any stories.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.