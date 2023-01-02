Environmentalist Bob Brown and two associates are yet to face court under Tasmania's new workplace intrusion laws, two months on from their arrest protesting logging operations in the Eastern Tiers Forest Reserve.
Mr Brown and two fellow activists were arrested on November 2 last year, after disobeying police orders to leave during a protest of logging they claimed was destroying swift parrot habitats.
Bob Brown Foundation Tarkine campaigner Scott Jordan said Mr Brown has not yet been charged, while the other two activists were charged and given court dates.
"They turned up to court for their first appearance and the prosecution hadn't even filed a case, so they were able to leave," Mr Jordan said.
"We don't know whether [the charges] were dropped, but the prosecution had no knowledge of the matter being on the docket. The bail notices stated very clearly that's the day they had to be in court," he said, labeling the whole process a "shemozzle".
The trio were arrested after the state parliament passed a new law that boosted fines and penalties, including possible jail terms, for actions that disrupt workplaces.
Government minister Guy Barnett said at the time the law would protect workers from intrusion, intimidation and threats from protesters, some of which have used extreme tactics to disrupt operations, including chaining themselves to equipment.
But activists said the law was an assault on free speech aimed at gagging protest, and some have pledged to challenge it.
Greens Senator David Shoebridge last year promised to table a federal bill that would override the law and others like it in other states.
He said the bill would utilise the same external affairs powers of the constitution that enabled the Federal Government to shut down construction of the Franklin dam forty years ago.
But Senator Shoebridge needs support from the Albanese government to pass the bill, and environmental activists may seek a different route to challenge the law - via the courts.
A court challenge by the Bob Brown Foundation struck down Tasmania's previous anti-protest laws in 2017, and Mr Brown has previously said another challenge of the new law is not out of the question.
Mr Jordan said the new laws have made it a greater penalty in Tasmania to stop a bulldozer than committing a home invasion.
"These laws are not there to protect the community, these laws are there to protect the industry, the miners, the loggers and those that want to destroy the planet."
Ray Mostogl, chief executive officer of the Tasmanian Minerals, Manufacturing & Energy Council, said the industry supported the right to protest, but at the same time, workers and companies needed protection from the more disruptive tactics used by activists.
"When the act of protesting then goes into blockading workers from going about their lawful work, then that changes the act of protesting - you're no longer just trying to have your voice heard, you're also physically stopping people from doing the legal work."
President of Animal Liberation Tasmania, Kristy Alger, denied protesters were using "extreme" tactics.
"I've been to alot of protests ... what we do is always peaceful, it is passive, we have passively stood there," she said.
"Is chaining yourself to a loader extreme compared to firebombing, napalming a forestry coupe in the middle of an old growth rain forest? We really need to work on what our definition of extremism is," she said.
