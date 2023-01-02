The Examiner
Protest law confusion

BS
By Benjamin Seeder
January 3 2023 - 4:00am
Environmentalist Bob Brown and two associates are yet to face court under Tasmania's new workplace intrusion laws, two months on from their arrest protesting logging operations in the Eastern Tiers Forest Reserve.

