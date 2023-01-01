The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

2023 Oceania Orienteering Championships begin with Sprint Championships in Launceston

Rob Shaw
By Rob Shaw
Updated January 2 2023 - 6:40am, first published 6:21am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Liana Stubbs, of Hobart, starred at the Australian Schools Championships in Victoria in October.

Launceston will kick off a continental championship this weekend.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rob Shaw

Rob Shaw

Sports editor

Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.

More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.