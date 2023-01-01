Launceston will kick off a continental championship this weekend.
The 2023 Oceania Orienteering Championships stages the first of its international six-day carnival of competition with the Oceania Sprint Championships at UTAS campus, Newnham, on Saturday.
An expected field of 550 orienteers, plus additional family, will arrive for registration from Friday.
Most of the events are again being contested in the St Helens area, which offers superb orienteering terrain, renowned worldwide for offering challenging granite, gullies and intricate historic tin-mining erosion areas.
Elite orienteers, both in junior and senior ranks, will be vying for selection in representative teams to compete in Europe later in the year including at the World Orienteering Championships, Junior World Championships and World Cup events.
All three individual events in the 2023 Oceania Championships - sprint, middle and long distance - qualify as world-ranking events.
Orienteers from 14 countries are contesting age classes from under 10 to 85-plus. The majority come from Australia and New Zealand, plus New Caledonia and Hong Kong, with others from European countries.
The event has been long-awaited, with the carnival being the first international championships to be held in Australia since the onset of COVID in 2019. Tasmania previously hosted the Oceania Championships in 2015.
As well as the individual competition there will be an Australian and New Zealand Challenge with representative teams from men's 16 to men's and women's 65.
Orienteers took the organisers' advice, booking well in advance to overcome the difficulty of the high season in the region, with more than 50 competitors securing camping at the Pyengana Sports and Camping reserve, conveniently close to two of the major events.
When the Championships wrap up with the Oceania relays on January 12, more than 250 entrants are expected to take the East Coast route to Hobart to compete in the associated event, the Hobart Shorts. This is a four-day series of six short orienteering events from January 15 to 18.
Venues in Hobart include parks and beach reserves and the waterworks, wrapping up at the Queen's Domain.
Others will take advantage to travel the state as tourists. In total, the carnival and the Hobart Shorts will include 13 events over 11 days.
In addition to the pre-entrants to the two series of events, some courses will be also available to the public, which is encouraged to compete in enter-on-the-day events, with information and directions available on the website.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
