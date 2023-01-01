The past few days have provided a very tragic reminder of the inherent dangers involved with going out on the water.
In what was a very short space of time indeed, large scale searches have taken place both at the Great Lake in the Central Highlands and off Robbins Island on the North-West Coast of the state with each delivering exceptionally heartbreaking consequences.
What has transpired has been a horrible way to both end the 2022 and bring in the new year, a period of time that should be about joy and happiness.
While the two tragedies very much are seen to be accidents, they have highlighted the need to be vigilant no matter what the activity might be.
The same approach is needed whether one is going out boating, kayaking, water-skiing or swimming.
Without stating the obvious, this is the time of year when people will be out taking part in more aquatic-based activities.
The weather is warmer, the new year has got underway and people have more spare time on their hands due to the fact it is the Christmas holiday period.
But as Tasmania Police acting inspector Stewart Williams said on Sunday, factors like having the right safety equipment available, knowing and understanding the conditions and ensuring other people know your whereabouts are vitally important when partaking in activities such as these.
It is important advice that very much should be listened to.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.