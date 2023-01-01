Missing kayaker Andrew John Donohue fell victim to a "case of misadventure," police said.
"We didn't find him as quickly as we would have liked and under better circumstances," Tasmania Police acting inspector Stewart Williams said.
Mr Williams said that the body of the 40-year-old Chudleigh man was located at 10.30am on Sunday following an extensive three-day search.
The search began on Friday afternoon, when Mr Donohue failed to return from a fishing trip.
His kayak was located on Saturday morning.
"It appears that it's been a case of misadventure... But there were decisions that were made that certainly didn't help the circumstances, as in things like not wearing a PFD (lifejacket) at the time".
Alcohol has been ruled out as a contributing factor.
He is survived by his partner, mother, and teenage daughter.
It is understood that Mr Donohue was an experienced boater and diver, and was familiar with the area.
Mr Williams said "countless" volunteers were involved in the effort, which allowed them to cover a significant area.
"We couldn't have covered the area that we did as effectively as we did without [the volunteers] and we are forever grateful for the volunteers that help us out on such occasions like this.
"I would like to thank volunteers from Surf Lifesaving Tasmania and local residents and fishermen for the incredible amount of time and resources that they have committed to this search," he said.
Mr Williams said this is a timely reminder to behave safely when boating on the water.
"It's always important to wear a PFD when boating, always take the conditions into account, and always let someone know when you are going, where you're going, and when you expect to be back".
Mr Donohue is the second person to die in Tasmanian waters, following the death of a Sheffield man at Great Lake on Friday.
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
I'm a North-West raised journalist whose favourite things include Tassie wine, good music, and politics. Got a story? Send me an e-mail - Jess.Flint@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.