The Examiner
Home/Sport/Local Sport

Launceston's Abbie Butler surges to Burnie Mile victory over packed field

By Laura Smith
Updated January 1 2023 - 3:11pm, first published 3:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unexpected Burnie Mile win has left Launceston runner Abbie Butler in disbelief.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local Sport
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.