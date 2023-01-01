Tasmania JackJumpers bounced back into form with a stunning 25-point demolition of South East Melbourne Phoenix.
Sunday's 99-74 victory at a rocking Derwent Entertainment Centre fell just short of the team's biggest ever win and was built on 25 turnovers - one less than the NBL's season high.
After missing their first six shots the JackJumpers enjoyed a 20-5 run and what commentator Andrew Gaze called one of the best first quarters of the season.
Isaac White landed a trio of first-quarter three-pointers and belittled his average of 4.2 points per game with a career-high 18 (all in the first half) plus seven rebounds, which was enough to keep captain Clint Steindl off the court for a period.
Although the visitors reduced the deficit to seven, it soon ballooned out and by the time Rashard Kelly converted an alley-oop from Milton Doyle it was highlights-reel time.
Doyle - who again led the charge with 25 points, seven assists and six steals - said the team were delighted to respond to what coach Scott Roth called a "butt whooping" at the hands of champions Sydney Kings on Friday.
"It feels good to come back and get some rhythm," he said. "The last game we lost our edge but in this game we got it from the first jump."
Josh Magette added 14 points, four steals, three assists and three rebounds while Kelly finished with 12 points and eight rebounds, Fabijan Krslovic 10 points and seven boards and Jack McVeigh nine points.
Phoenix relied on Alan Williams (21 points and 11 rebounds) and Mitch Creek (18 points, eight boards and four assists).
"I thought we were really resilient and did a good job getting refocused," Roth said.
"When the ball moves for us and we're not overly stagnant, good things happen.
"What I believe this island represents is hard-working Tasmanians and we want to make sure we represent the state in the right way every time we walk on court."
