Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson said 2022 was a wake up call for road users as a result of 50 people losing their lives on Tasmanian roads.
"We know the impact of these deaths affects families, friends and entire communities," Minister Ferguson said.
"Our thoughts are with everyone affected by these tragedies, particularly as the absence of loved ones is especially felt during the Christmas season.
"In 2022 there were 255 serious injuries on our roads, up from 248 in 2021, but four per cent below the five-year average.
"These statistics show us that many challenges still lay ahead in our journey towards our target of zero serious injuries and deaths on Tasmanian roads," he said.
Mr Ferguson said every Tasmanian needed to accept responsibility for road safety to ensure people were making roads safer.
To reduce the number of deaths on roads, the state government introduced a Towards Zerio Action Plan which set out 42 initiatives.
The state government said they have also introduced a package of enhancements to the driver graduated licensing system since December 2020 which included increasing the number of required supervised driving hours in the learner phase.
Mr Ferguson said the new mobile detection speed camera program nuanced in 2022, resulted in 5,579 infringement notices since September 30.
"The new speed camera program is supported by the 'Over is Over' campaign, which challenges motorists to rethink their attitudes to speed.
"Over is Over' was one of many public education campaigns implemented in 2022 to encourage safer road use in Tasmania," he said.
Prior to 2022, the highest number of deaths on roads occurred in 2009.
Northern District Commander Wilkinson Stuart said it's every individual's responsibility to be safe on the roads and, and if they're not being safe, they should expect that they'll be dealt with by police.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
