Matthew Wade continued to set Big Bash League benchmarks but still counted himself partly responsible for the Hobart Hurricanes' latest loss.
The skipper equalled his own record for the team's fastest half-century, taking just 19 deliveries to reach the mark against Sydney Thunder in Albury.
But he was caught out on 67 as the visitors fell short by 62 runs.
"Did I break my own record? I had no idea, no," said Wade, who was returning from a one-match suspension. "That's the advantage of batting in these grounds, you don't really know what you're on and there's not too many scoreboards around."
Despite leading the competition's six-hitting (10, along with Scorchers' Josh Inglis) and having the fourth-highest batting average of 42.00, the 35-year-old was disappointed not to kick on and add to his previous contributions of 35, 51 and 15.
Did I break my own record? I had no idea, no.- Matthew Wade on the Hurricanes' fastest BBL half-century
"We were in a position to launch, pride ourselves on the power we have through the middle order and we just didn't produce that, myself included. I needed to go on and get a big score.
"It's disappointing because we haven't fired with the bat at all yet and our bowling is just ticking along.
"The positive is there's a lot left so we can get rolling at some stage but we need to find our best stuff soon.
"We were on track to get them - 10 an over with two or three down. The last 10 overs were a capitulation but before that we were right in the game - 220 was on offer for us and the wicket was fine, no excuses there."
With two wins and three losses from their five games, the Hurricanes sit second bottom on the ladder.
They have little time to lick their wounds and the opportunity to bounce straight back with Adelaide Strikers next up at Bellerive Oval on Monday night. The game starts at 7.15pm.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Heralding the impact of Tasmanian sport without saying "punching above its weight" is not as easy as it sounds.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.