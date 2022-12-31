The Examiner
Maritimo 11 skipper reflects on victory in 50th anniversary Melbourne to Hobart Yacht Race

Updated January 1 2023 - 7:41am, first published 7:30am
Maritimo 11 on the way to victory in the Melbourne to Hobart. Pictures by Jane Austin

Maritimo 11 has been through the highs and lows of racing over the last few weeks, but capped 2022 off perfectly by winning line honours and every handicap category they entered, in the 50th anniversary Melbourne to Hobart Yacht Race.

