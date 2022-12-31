Maritimo 11 has been through the highs and lows of racing over the last few weeks, but capped 2022 off perfectly by winning line honours and every handicap category they entered, in the 50th anniversary Melbourne to Hobart Yacht Race.
AdvantEDGE, skippered by Andrew Jones from the Port Dalrymple Yacht Club, was second across the line and Damien King's MRV was third.
Michael Spies, the skipper of Maritimo 11, accepted the prestigious Heemskerk Perpetual Trophy for first place overall, the handicap category which had the largest number of entrants.
Maritimo 11 was also awarded the Abel Tasman Trophy as line honours winner, took out Division 1 on ORC and overall, won on IRC overall, and was awarded the City of Melbourne Perpetual Trophy for first on corrected time.
Spies regards the Westcoaster as one of the world's great ocean races.
"Until you have actually competed in it, you don't realise what a challenging race it is, the love that there is for the race, and the history," Spies said.
The Zeehan Trophy was awarded to Murray Spence as navigator of Maritimo 11.
The Edward Henty Perpetual Trophy was awarded to Ginan, skippered by Cameron McKenzie from the Mornington Yacht Club, for second place overall on AMS.
Patriot, skippered by Jason Close from Sandringham Yacht Club and a first timer down the West Coast, was awarded the Batman Perpetual Trophy for third place overall.
"We had a really good race and had good fun," Close said. "I don't think I've ever sailed an off-shore race on the one tack before. The wind just stayed with us from the same direction and followed us around the bottom of Tasmania."
Close was full of praise for Maritimo 11, which he described as a "two-sailed reaching-machine" and skipper Spies. "Maritimo is narrow with a long waterline length, sailed by an extremely good yachtie. The two-sail reaching just suited them - if it had been a bit deeper, there would have been other boats in the play."
Alex Toomey and Andrew Hibbert from the Royal Melbourne Yacht Squadron, co-skippers of Ryujin, were awarded the Double-Handed Perpetual Trophy with Unprecedented, skippered by Andrew McGrath, winning Division 2 Double Handed.
Rob Date's Scarlet Runner received the Port Phillip Sea Pilots Trophy for the first yacht to exit Port Phillip Heads.
Ocean Racing Club of Victory commodore Cyrus Allen said the 435 nautical mile event had been "a magnificent success".
