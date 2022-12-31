Launceston resident Dawn Rhodes published her first book "The Shape of Spinifex" at 91 years old, capturing her experience of spending 16 years in mining towns during the late 1950s before settling in Launceston.
The book was a long time in the making, first starting in 2005 after Ms Rhodes spent some time remembering and reflecting on her experiences with some of the women who inspired characters in the book.
"I can remember what I knew about them because they were all a bit like me. They all had different sorts of struggles at the mines," Ms Rhodes said.
"I found myself wondering what happened to them and thinking about life there in general and realised no one else could write the story but me."
The Shape of Spinifex portrays the hardships and stories of a disparate group of Australian women from varying backgrounds as they follow their husbands to remote and alienated mining towns.
The book follows pregnant 21-year-old Lucy, who with her husband moves to Mount Isa in the red desert of outback Queensland.
"My husband was a metallurgist. We were both living in Adelaide at the time when he applied for a job in Mount Isa," Ms Rhodes said.
"In those days wives automatically followed their husbands, there were no questions about it."
She said after all this time, the images and memories are still clear.
"You could ask me what I ate for lunch and I couldn't remember, but I can remember everything and when I started to write the images came back so vividly."
She said it was an isolating experience living in mining towns at the time.
"The main thing about mining towns and what made them different is they were transient. You know that whatever friends you make are going to move on as their husbands have to move on to get promotions," she said.
"You really had to fall back on your own devices for everything, and we were quite resilient.
"My husband's mother would write us a letter once a fortnight, which inspired the chapter "The joyful little things" because in those days the postman's whistle would be music to our ears."
She said one of the reasons for writing the novel was to preserve a time in Australian history.
"I know mature readers would enjoy this book because if they can think back to the late 1950s, it would be a bit nostalgic," Ms Rhodes said.
"These characters are normal people doing difficult things. There's a lot there for anyone who lived in isolation."
"I wanted to bring a piece of Australian history to the people who were there or know what it was like."
The book is available online through Amazon.
