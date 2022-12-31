The Examiner
Local author publishes first book at 91 years old

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 31 2022 - 5:09pm, first published 3:48pm
Local author Dawn Rhodes published her first book at 91. Picture by Phillip Biggs

Launceston resident Dawn Rhodes published her first book "The Shape of Spinifex" at 91 years old, capturing her experience of spending 16 years in mining towns during the late 1950s before settling in Launceston.

