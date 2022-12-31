The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Andrew John Donahue still missing after going kayaking off Perkins Island near Smithton

SM
By Simon McGuire
Updated December 31 2022 - 4:39pm, first published 3:53pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Marine rescue workers look for Andrew John Donahue near Perkins Island in the Circular Head municipality. Picture by Simon McGuire

Search and rescue crews are still looking for a 49-year-old kayaker missing in rough waters near Smithton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SM

Simon McGuire

Journalist

I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.