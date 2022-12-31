The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will host a percussion workshop led by local musician Bruce Innocent in January.
With 40 years of experience as a percussionist, Mr Innocent is looking to push the boundaries of sound beyond a traditional drum kit and share his love of music with the community.
The workshop will explore non-traditional ways of making sound using shakers, sticks, rocks, timber, small percussion instruments, buckets and more.
Mr Innocent said he wants to express his joy of being a musician and percussionist with the Launceston community.
"I guess the workshop is really based on my passion for sharing my music. As a percussionist, the world is my instrument which is pretty fun but daunting as well," Mr Innocent said.
"The idea is to get people enthused about playing music and help them realise they can make music, even if it's just tapping their foot."
He said he wanted to break down barriers so people are happy interacting with some instruments.
"At the end we'll get everyone together and and actually create a piece of music," Mr Innocent said.
"An hour is an incredibly short amount of time to go through a bunch of instruments and experience it, but we'll give it a red hot go."
Mr Innocent said the rhythm and attractiveness of being the person who provides the beat originally drew him to the drums.
"As you become a musician you realise everyone is responsible for that, but you certainly get to be that person who highlights the beat.
"A lot of young people play young and fast because that's what you do at the start; it's exciting.
"But now I've spent a lot of time investigating quiet percussion sounds, which is totally the opposite of what people think."
He said we tend to live in a music culture where everyone is focused on learning through lessons.
"It's great learning that way, but you have to have fun as well," Mr Innocent said.
"I'm certainly in a space now where I think it's nice to remind people of that."
Mr Innocent highlighted the importance of playing music on people's learning ability.
"It's one of the only things you do where you use your right and left brain simultaneously to make sounds."
A release from Penn Medicine said the brain's executive function, responsible for planning and making decisions, comes into play as a musician plays one part of a song but keeps focus on what's coming next.
Couple that with the total sensory input of visual, auditory and emotional all at the same time and it becomes a "workout for the brain".
"I certainly benefit from it because my world is very much a science and math grounding, but also mixed in some art stuff as well."
Two workshops are available, one for families which runs on January 10, 12 and 14, and an adult session on January 15.
Tickets are available through the QVMAG website.
Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au
