The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

Local percussionist to host rhythm and sound workshops at QVMAG

Duncan Bailey
By Duncan Bailey
Updated December 31 2022 - 5:07pm, first published 3:35pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local musician Bruce Innocent at the QVMAG. Picture by Carmencita Palermo

The Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery will host a percussion workshop led by local musician Bruce Innocent in January.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Duncan Bailey

Duncan Bailey

Journalist

Duncan is a journalist at The Examiner and considers himself an all-rounder with a passion for science and environmental issues. Got a story? Get in touch: george.bailey@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.