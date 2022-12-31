Balmy weather greeted the thousands of punters who packed out Royal Park for New Year's Eve Beerfest.
Families, friends and a healthy dose of interstate visitors began streaming in from the afternoon for the winning combination of food, craft beer, stand-up comedy and music, headlined by Tasmanian punk rockers Luca Brasi.
The evening was set to conclude with two rounds of fireworks - one at 9.30pm and another at midnight - to say goodbye to 2022, and hello to 2023.
Phillip Biggs is a photographer for The Examiner
Hamish Geale is a senior reporter at The Examiner. He has been working as a journalist with ACM for seven years and has a passion for regional communities. Got good news? Email: hgeale@austcommunitymedia.com.au
