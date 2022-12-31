Tasmanians are encouraged to prepare for hot weather over the New Year period with high temperatures forecast for much of the state.
Higher temperatures are expected across most of the state with Hobart, Launceston, and many inland areas forecast to reach around 30 degrees.
Having a plan to keep in touch with older or sick relatives, and other friends and neighbours who may be vulnerable to higher temperatures is important on these warmer days.
With warmer weather forecast over the holiday period it is also important that anyone attending outdoor events or gatherings during this time is aware of the dangers presented by higher temperatures and knows what precautions to take.
Dr Mark Veitch, Director of Public Health, said hot weather can affect everyone but some people are at higher risk than others.
"These include the elderly and very young, pregnant women, people who work outside, as well as people with chronic medical conditions," Mr Veitch said.
"That's why it is not only important for individuals to protect themselves, but to look out for each other when temperatures rise.
"When it comes to hot weather simple steps like keeping hydrated, minimising direct sun exposure, and wearing lightweight clothes, can help keep us safe in the heat," he said.
Mr Veitch said Tasmanians should keep hydrated, drink plenty of water and drink responsibly.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
