'Canes get Thunderstruck

Hobart Hurricanes have fallen victim to the fourth-highest Big Bash League total of all time, losing to the Sydney Thunder by 62 runs.
The Hurricanes won the bat flip and sent the Thunder in for the first BBL game in Albury before they made 6-228 in Riley Meredith's 50th game in purple.
While chasing, the 'Canes looked strong at times but were dismissed for 166 as they fell to their third defeat in five games.
Captain Matthew Wade came back into the side following his one-game suspension for breaking Cricket Australia's code of conduct three times, replacing former Test captain Tim Paine.
Thunder started fast as Matthew Gilkes found the boundary with ease - hitting Paddy Dooley for three consecutive fours but Nathan Ellis' first ball brought him undone.
He was dismissed for 33 off 16, bringing Rilee Roussow to the crease, who continued the hard hitting alongside his fellow import Alex Hales.
The South African hit one onto his stumps to depart for 18 as the Thunder continued going at 10 runs per over, reaching the halfway point at 2-100 as the Hurricanes used plenty of bowlers.
They also used their review with the first ball after the mid-innings drinks break, trying to capture Hales off the bowling off Jimmy Neesham before he smacked 14 off the over.
The Englishman reached his 15th BBL half-century off 30 balls, with the Thunder consistently taking advantage of the short, straight boundaries.
Young gun Oliver Davies bettered Hales' strike-rate for his half-century, bringing it up off 24 balls during the first over of the power surge.
The pair combined for a partnership of 105 before Davies was caught at backward point off the bowling of Ellis, who finished the innings with figures of 4-37 after also dismissing Daniel Sams.
His figures were looking better but were damaged by the hitting of Alex Ross, who deposited the vice-captain out of the stadium before falling victim to the quick next ball.
Meredith finished with figures of 2-49, claiming the wicket of Hales, who top scored with 77 off 45 balls, in a long last over in which he bowled eight balls.
D'Arcy Short's tough start to BBL12 continued, dismissed for two off six balls, caught by Davies as he smacked a cut shot straight to him to bring out Wade.
Wade had an immediate impact, ramping three sixes off the bowling off Brendan Doggett to race to 23 off just six balls.
The captain reached his 50 off just 19 balls, dispatching Sams for three sixes off his first over, including one over cover which brought up the milestone.
Jewell departed soon after, bowled while sweeping for 20 as the Hurricanes reached the midway point slightly ahead of the Thunder - making 2-101 off the first 10.
Wade hit the first ball of the 11th over for four but unfortunately for the visitors, he was dismissed the next, finding the fielder at point - similar to Davies in the first innings - walking to the pavilion for 67 off 30.
Tim David (25 off 15 balls) looked to pick up where he left off but was run out by Davies' younger brother, Joel, who was sub-fielding after an impressive under-19 national carnival.
Unfortunately for the Hurricanes, it didn't get much better from there, losing Shadab Khan as they needed 74 from the last five overs.
Ellis provided several highlights but an impressive return catch from Doggett signaled his end as the fast bowler finished with tidy figures off 4-35.
The Hurricanes won't have too long to lick their wounds, facing the in-form Adelaide Strikers on Monday in Hobart.
