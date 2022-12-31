Beerfest hosted a collaboration with Fermentas and Hops Australia to give a free public masterclass on the brewing process at Launceston's Harvest Market on Saturday.
The age-old method of brewing beer dates back thousands of years, but it wasn't until hops were introduced around four or 500 years ago that the game changed.
Cicerone and master of beer Tiffany Waldron said hops were initially added to beer to increase its shelf life on long voyages.
"It was essentially a natural preservation of this liquid that people drank a lot of because it was safer than drinking water," Ms Waldron said.
"They discovered hops had the ability to add to the bitterness but also added an antimicrobial and antibacterial note to the beer."
She said hop use rose to popularity in the 1700s when the British colonised India.
"The story goes when the British colonised India they still wanted to drink beer, so they started shoving hops in barrels full of beer before their voyages because they knew it was a preservative."
"Now, these very hoppy beers were able to make it to India without spoiling, so that's how we got the name of the India pale ale. All hoppy beers basically sit in this IPA territory."
Hop Products Australia marketing manager Grace Irwin said hops are one of the four key ingredients in beer alongside water, mulch and yeast.
"Hops add a bitterness to beer when used early in the brewing process and create some incredible flavours and aromas when added late in the process," Ms Irwin said.
Hops are the flowers, or cones, of a plant called Humulus lupulus, and help to keep beer fresher for longer; as well as help it retain its head of foam.
"We provide international and innovative hop products to brewers all around the country and we're always searching for the next big thing," Ms Irwin said.
She said the current flavour profiles leading the hop race at the moment are tropical fruit salad, lime and guava, lemon curd, mango lassi, ginger and saffron.
"Another thing that has a really big impact on what kind of flavours come out of the hop activation is the point at which the hops are added to the beer," she said.
Ms Waldron is a founding member of the Pink Boots Society Australia, which works to support women in the beer industry through education and networking.
"We're a global organisation that supports women and non-binary people in the fermented beverages industry," Ms Waldron said.
"I'm very excited about Beerfest; it feels like the perfect weather for beer drinking.
"Tasmania has great beers. It certainly punches above its weight in gin, beer and whiskey."
