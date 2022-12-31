The Examiner
Letters to the editor | Speeding fines a voluntary contribution to revenue

By Letters to the Editor
January 1 2023 - 7:30am
Speeding fines a voluntary contribution to revenue

MAKING SENSE OF SPEEDING

IN reply to Cyril Patmore (The Examiner, December 29), I would like to point out that contributing to the revenue base through speeding fines is a voluntary scheme; thank you to the 5579 that have contributed.

