Speeding fines a voluntary contribution to revenue

IN reply to Cyril Patmore (The Examiner, December 29), I would like to point out that contributing to the revenue base through speeding fines is a voluntary scheme; thank you to the 5579 that have contributed.
Those of us who don't speed have not been impacted.
Of course slowing cars down saves lives.
Garry Cooper, Ravenswood.
Appalled and deeply shocked to read Paul Richardson's criticism of Councillor Susie Cai for her opposition to the proposed Gorge Hotel (The Examiner, December 28).
Susie Cai was elected to City of Launceston Council by many Launceston residents who are totally opposed to this humongous ugly building.
Councillor Cai's election was quite legitimate and the Launceston community voted for her with their own free will.
Is Mr Richardson saying that this form of democracy, the right to free speech and participation in the legal process is wrong simply because he does not agree?
I suggest he rethinks his criticism, shakes off his selfish views and wakes up to the world which he inhabits, accepting he shares it with many others with different views to himself.
Linda Collier, Legana.
I am writing to complain about a number of taxi drivers in Launceston that talk on their phones to others while I am a paying passenger.
The least they could do is hang up until they don't have a paying passenger.
I find it offensive. It is the newer drivers that do it.
Michelle Walker, Launceston
With Santa's worldwide circumnavigation complete for 2022, a disgruntled Elf has referred the concept of Santa to the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission for false, misleading and deceptive conduct.
Could this possibility have any credence or validity, or simply a case of Santa 'fake news'?
Kenneth Gregson, Swansea.
"Apartment style buildings may be the way forward" (The Examiner, December 26).
Of course they are - as long as no more than three storeys high - four at the maximum.
This is the limit of height where kids playing below can be called in for tea or thrown a sandwich box for lunch.
Over three storeys and isolation starts to set in; same can be said for urban sprawl.
Apartments should neither be expensive or of the cheapest crammed-in construction - find the middle ground.
There should be adequate shared open space that people will feel good using and even get to know neighbours.
If this sounds idealistic what's the alternative? Urban sprawl and high-rise human warehousing?
Both are inefficient and unhealthy.
And if there's a shop underneath as there is in the St Leonards Road proposal, try keeping it as has been done successfully in Melbourne for many years by Nightingale Housing.
Victoria Wilkinson, Grindelwald
How beautiful is Mowbray Golf Course? What a hidden gem.
I've played all the courses in and around Launceston, but Mowbray has a comfortable amount of challenges for any level of golf.
With its four lakes, water lilies, wide vistas, swans and amazing bird life, it's more like a walk in the park.
Enjoyable enough to forget the bad shots, anyway.
Give it a try this summer - I'll be going again.
Susan McDonald, Launceston.
Just wondering ... will the homeless be able to sleep under cover in the new stadium when it's not in use?
Toughen up AFL, they play outside on gravel in Queenstown.
B. Hansberry, Gould's Country
