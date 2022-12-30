Police looking for missing kayaker in North-West open waters

A search and rescue operation is underway after a kayaker was reported missing in the North-West tip of Tasmania.
Police said the kayaker was last seen at about 8.30pm on December 30 after he left to go fishing off Perkins Island, near Smithton.
Boats, ground search and rescue crews, a helicopter, and local police have been deployed to the area to look for the male kayaker.
Acting Inspector Stewart Williams said that there were strong wind conditions at the time.
More to come.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
I'm a passionate reporter covering all things North-West. Got a story idea? Contact me on 0439 660 724 or simon.mcguire@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.