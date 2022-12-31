Fifty deaths were recorded on state roads in 2022, making it the worst year for Tasmania since 2009.
Northern District Commander Stuart Wilkinson said 2022 had been a "horrific" year for fatalities, and police were taking strict measures to prevent reckless driving behaviour.
"We are doing everything we can, but it's been a really bad year for deaths on our roads," Commander WIlkinson said.
"Almost one in three fatalities and serious injuries on Tasmanian roads are linked to excessive speed. And that's why we target speed very heavily."
Road Safety Advisory Council chair, Scott Tilyard, said this year's road death toll is nothing less than devastating.
"Road deaths cause undeniable trauma for those left to deal with the loss of loved ones, for local communities and for our first responders, as well as those facing the force of the law for their actions," Mr Tilyard said.
Royal Automobile Club of Tasmania chief advocacy officer Garry Bailey said the tragic milestone continued a worrying trend of rising annual fatalities on Tasmanian roads and pleaded for more to be done to reverse the trajectory.
"Just one death on our roads is one too many. Fifty in a year is a tragedy," Mr Bailey said.
"Tasmania has the worst road safety record in Australia, and if we don't take urgent and significant action, the sad and frankly scary reality is that this unenviable position will never change."
Northern District Commander Wilkinson said police had been mobilising their resources and were undertaking a number of high range visibility and policing activities which were overt and covert.
"It's every individual's responsibility to be safe on the roads and, and if they're not being safe, they should expect that they'll be dealt with by us," he said.
"We don't make any apologies for that. We've got a job to do and part of that job is influencing behaviour through our presence on the roads."
Mr Tilyard said the greatest tragedy is that no matter how many times road deaths are splashed across the front page of the newspaper, some people just don't seem to get the message.
"Whether it's using a mobile phone, running a red light, speeding or driving under the influence or driving tired, it is just asking for disaster to strike - there are no second chances once you or someone else has been killed," Mr Tilyard said.
"There has been much work done over the last few decades to improve roads, enhance vehicle safety, implement safer speeds and improve driver behaviour through education, training and compliance enforcement.
"We are now closely considering feedback from the Public Road Safety Forums as well as the recent report of the Legislative Council Select Committee inquiry into road safety to provide advice to the government."
Mr Bailey added: "The state's road-toll trajectory has been slowly on the rise for a number of years now.
"Over that time, car safety has improved, enforcement technology has improved - which begs the question, why is our road toll continuing to worsen?" he asked.
Mr Bailey said the recent Legislative Council Select Committee report on Road Safety in Tasmania held some of the answers needed.
"While there's no silver bullet, a good starting point would be to urgently implement the 49 recommendations of the Legislative Council Select Committee report on Road Safety in Tasmania. The evidence gathered by this inquiry is clear and compelling," he said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.
