The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

State records 50 deaths on our roads in 2022

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
January 1 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Danielle Clayton in 2017. She sadly passed away in a road crash earlier this year on the Southern Outlet. File picture

Fifty deaths were recorded on state roads in 2022, making it the worst year for Tasmania since 2009.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Satria Dyer-Darmawan

Journalist

Satria Dyer-Darmawan is a journalist for The Examiner and considers himself to be an all rounder. Originally from the Central Coast of NSW, Satria has worked in Alice Springs and North Queensland and isn't afraid to immerse himself in regional communities.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.