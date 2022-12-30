The Examiner
West Launceston House completely destroyed by fire

Satria Dyer-Darmawan
By Satria Dyer-Darmawan
Updated December 31 2022 - 7:19am, first published 7:10am
A unit in West Launceston was engulfed by flames.

A unit in West Launceston has been completely destroyed as a result of a structure fire with damages estimated to be worth $200,000.

