A unit in West Launceston has been completely destroyed as a result of a structure fire with damages estimated to be worth $200,000.
In a statement, Tasmania Fire Service and Tasmania Police said they attended a structure fire at a unit in Brougham Street, West Launceston about 7.10pm on Friday night.
When emergency services arrived on scene, the unit was fully engulfed by fire and was extinguished shortly after.
"The occupant of the address was treated on scene by Ambulance Tasmania and was transported to the Launceston General Hospital for precautionary measures. No serious injuries were sustained," police said.
Launceston Criminal Investigation Branch are investigating the circumstances surrounding the fire and are seeking any information from the public that may assist in the investigation.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have any information surrounding it are urged to contact Tasmania Police on 131 444.
Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at crimestopperstas.com.au.
