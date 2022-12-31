It was a pleasing and encouraging sight in front of the historic stand at the Devonport Oval - spectators five or six abreast making their way out of the venue at the end of Thursday evening's carnival.
Pleasing because the crowd remained until the end of a well-constructed finale to the day's program - that is with the exception of the bizarre sight of some parents packing up their children and departing after the junior events earlier on.
There's something amiss with today's culture if participation is not matched by an interest in watching and possibly actually catching a moment with some of the world's best exponents of the sport with which you are experimenting.
But it was only a proportion - plenty did stay and almost certainly would have been happy that they did.
Ollie Hoare and Stewart McSweyn are two of the most personable sports stars in Australia. They are, of course, also very good at what they do.
They are Australia's two fastest men of all time at both 1500 metres and the mile - with McSweyn on top over the metric distance and Hoare currently the national record holder for the imperial equivalent.
Each was an Olympic finalist in Tokyo in 2021 - McSweyn again there at the 2022 World Championships in Eugene. Hoare won a brilliant 1500m gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August.
Encouraging for the future of the Tasmanian Carnivals that the people recognised all of that and came to watch.
It's surely now incontrovertible that it's the only reason why they will - at least in any sort of numbers.
The days are long-gone, of coming to the time-honoured Christmas carnivals just because they are. There are simply too many other easy-access options for entertainment than to opt for something that was a Christmas holiday tradition for Tasmanian families for a century.
For much of those 100 years, it was the cycling that was the drawcard for those rusted-on fans.
This was essentially for two reasons. When world cycling was, like athletics, divided between amateurs and professionals, that division was real, for the pro-cyclists were earning a living from their craft and were good at it.
In the case of running, the division was simply on the basis of those who ran for prizemoney - mostly small, and those who strove solely for the glory of standing atop a podium.
The second important factor was that among those world class professional cyclists there was always a fair and quality representation of Tasmanians - so it made absolute sense for the rest of the world to come here with the added benefit of escaping a Northern Hemisphere winter.
In that sense, the absence of television and streaming services as deterrents aside, the situation was no different then. The fans came in their many thousands because they got to see the best in the world first-hand.
McSweyn and Hoare were unquestionably the drawcard at Devonport, and by the time this column appears, hopefully will also have been at Burnie. But they have not been alone.
Torrie Lewis, Caleb Law and Aidan Murphy represent potentially the best crop of teenage sprint talent Australia has produced. They are quick and most importantly they are prepared to race often - a willingness that has become way too rare a quality.
Lewis does not turn 18 for another week but is already assessed as the most likely to challenge Cathy Freeman's breadth of command of all three sprint events.
A hamstring injury forced her to miss the 2022 World Under-20 Championships in Colombia where Law won a bronze medal in the men's 200m. He presents as a candidate to seriously challenge Peter Norman's 54-year-old national record at the distance.
But there's a real chance that Murphy might beat him to it - such are the country's emerging sprint stocks as 2023 dawns.
Building an affinity with carnival crowds now and developing a respect in return is a recipe for longevity and relevance.
McSweyn has done just that for some time - and off the back of his performance on and off the track in Birmingham, Hoare was an instant hit.
Opting for the right investment will be vital for the survival of the carnivals.
