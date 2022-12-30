The Examiner
Home/News/Local News

TICT chief says professionalising tourism workforce key to growth

CB
By Clancy Balen
December 31 2022 - 6:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Blue Derby Pods Ride co-owner Tara Howell says a successful tourism business begins with its internal culture. Picture by Natalie Mendham

Tara Howell has worked in the tourism industry since she was 18-years-old. Over that time she's learnt a thing or two about the sector.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
CB

Clancy Balen

Journalist at The Examiner

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Launceston news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.