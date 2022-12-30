Tara Howell has worked in the tourism industry since she was 18-years-old. Over that time she's learnt a thing or two about the sector.
Now, as co-owner of Blue Derby Pods Ride and with a small team of employees to look after, Ms Howell says she can pinpoint what it takes to build a successful tourism business.
"An organisation's culture is without doubt the most important thing," she said.
"If you have a good culture and people want to work for you, you are going to get good staff. And if you're going to have good staff, then you can provide great experience and you'll have a successful business."
It seems like a simple concept, but for Tourism Industry Council Tasmania chief executive Luke Martin, it's part of a shift in tourism management required to rebuild a sector crippled by lockdowns and border closures.
As Tasmania reopens for business, tourism operators expect visitor numbers from interstate to return to the Apple Isle.
But worker shortages and seasonal tourism models have made it difficult for many business owners to compete, or attract stable employee rosters.
Mr Martin said while there was no "magic bullet" for these issues, changing attitudes to employment within the sector was a long term solution.
"We need to get to a place where we have the bulk of our industry being flexible and professionalising their workforce, providing full time work as well as casuals, maternity leave and paternity leave, and all those things that people are looking for," he said.
"The best tourism operators - the ones that win all the awards, the ones who are celebrated, the ones that are outstanding businesses - they're not struggling to get workers at the moment, because they're great employers as well."
What this means can differ business to business.
For Ms Howell, it's about providing jobs that allow employees to grow and learn in, and providing pathways into viable careers beyond the seasonal gig economy.
"We employ guides, but we have created that role to be an experienced leader," she said.
"A guide typically would just literally guide the guests ... but in our role it also includes behind the scenes operations, maintenance, driving, cleaning, or other elements, so they have more to do."
The end results, she said, was a smaller, but more generalised, team who can be employed for more days of the week across a range of tasks.
And with a small, dedicated team and more stable workforce was the opportunity to foster a more intimate and value driven culture.
However, Ms Howell acknowledged it was also about striking a balance.
"There's still a portion of our workforce, and it always will be in the tourism industry, who are seasonal workers - that is part of the tourism industry," she said.
"But there is a career in tourism, because no tourism business can rely solely on casual workforce, we need a mix. It's the culture of the tourism industry that needs to be changed".
