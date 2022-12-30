Five months after teaming up to win a Commonwealth Games bronze medal, Josh Duffy and Graeme Frislie successfully combined again in the former's home town.
The national teammates - who won the third-place race in Birmingham along with Lucas Plapp and Conor Leahy - dominated the Stan Siejka Launceston Madison on Friday night.
In the second instalment of the Silverdome's carnival involvement for 2022, Duffy and Frislie established an early lead and never looked back, amassing 60 points over 175 gruelling laps.
Such was the Aussie domination that the real excitement was for second place with three teams locked together going into the final sprint. The Dutch pair of Ryan Schilt and Roy Eefting claimed the prize with 37 points from Austrians Max Schmidbauer and Paul Buschek.
"I always used to watch the Stan Siejka crits growing up so to win this is pretty special," said a delighted Duffy, 22.
Lauren Perry completed a full set of national medals this month by winning the Australian elimination title.
The 2.9-second victory over Czech Hana Hermanoskaa followed Perry's silver medal (with Chloe Moran) in the madison championship 10 days ago which followed bronze in the omnium a couple of days before.
The Launceston-born, Adelaide-based 26-year-old was delighted with the title in a hectic carnivals program which had already seen her win the Hobart Wheel and Launceston omnium and would later include the 70-lap points race.
"I'm a little bit dusty," she said. "It's been a few late nights in a row now, with a lot of racing in the legs. I definitely felt it out there, but I'm glad I could pull the win off.
"I think it just proves to me that I'm not the only one hurting, everyone else is in the same boat and I can still do what I need to do when it counts. I'll use that to push through the pain!"
Perry, who hopes to use a strong 2023 European campaign to push for a spot at the Paris Olympics, set herself the goal to continue the impressive string of results at Burnie on New Year's Eve.
"Burnie is a really special race to me, the last time I won it was the same year as Will Robinson. I'd love to do it again for him and the Robbo's, whether it's this year or another year I don't know when it will be - but I just hope it's before I retire!"
The men's race saw Launceston's other national team member Duffy edged out by 0.48 seconds by his madison partner Frislie.
"I know Josh Duffy's super fast, so I thought I had to get in front of him if I wanted a chance of beating him," said the Victorian.
"I figured if I got in front of him, and he still comes around me - then he deserves it."
