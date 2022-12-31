For all the learn-to-swim programs at schools and privately, the messaging, advertisements, and commercials, we continue to have such high numbers of drownings. It's the unpredictability of water, particularly the ocean, that creates a level of panic which is impossible to replicate in a swimming pool. Even the most seasoned beachgoers can find themselves struggling against a natural reaction to swim back to shore when all that nature wants to do is take you further out into deeper water.