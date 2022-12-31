There is something special about the ocean.
Not an estuary, nor a gorge, or a waterway, rather, the wide expansive ocean where only a distant headland or remote island is visible between sets of waves.
Waves are created when the wind interacts with the ocean's large surface area, creating a ripple effect on the water.
Waves arrive in sets; a powerful dumping of water that retreats as soon as it beaches on the sand. The higher the tide the more volume the sets deliver.
A set of waves is a group of bigger ripples with the wind blowing harder and faster during that period.
Some say that sets arrive in groups of seven with the seventh being the largest. Other say that it depends on the beach with smaller sets common and understood by locals.
And while there is something special about the ocean, like all bodies of water, it poses significant dangers.
Twelve people across Australia have drowned since Christmas Day and that is staggeringly tragic.
For all the learn-to-swim programs at schools and privately, the messaging, advertisements, and commercials, we continue to have such high numbers of drownings. It's the unpredictability of water, particularly the ocean, that creates a level of panic which is impossible to replicate in a swimming pool. Even the most seasoned beachgoers can find themselves struggling against a natural reaction to swim back to shore when all that nature wants to do is take you further out into deeper water.
Some of those who perished were experienced, while others were children who just disappeared while on family holidays. Whatever the circumstances, the grief and loss, and utter waste of human life is unfathomable.
There were others, more fortunate, who, once finding themselves in trouble, were rescued. Fortunate that experienced onlookers were able to assess the situation and assist, and fortunate that their trouble was not overly dangerous for their rescuers.
We are fortunate to have beach patrols across Tasmania, providing knowledge and experience along with the right equipment to ensure that rescues are successful. Yet, sadly this summer, that has not been enough.
The ocean poses dangers in the form of rips and steep banks and drop offs with inexperienced holiday makers panicking in unfamiliar surroundings. This scenario is further complicated by the plethora of cheap watercraft now available at well-known camping and outdoor stores.
A rip is where a wave retreats back out to sea taking sand and whatever else is in its way along with it. They are fast moving and it can be extremely scary when you are caught in one.
Experienced watergoers like surfers harness rips to take them beyond where the waves are breaking. Yet for those far less experienced, a rip means you are being taken out to sea, perhaps unaware or unaccepting that it will eventually stop its pull.
Australians love water. It's summer and holidays and a break from our stressful and hectic lives to relax and unwind but that can be and has been quickly shattered by the loss of life.
Swimming between the flags at patrolled beaches, observing the water before entering, and swimming in line of sight or in the company of friends remains key. And for our ever changing and increasing multicultural community education is essential.
Yet for all the dangers there is something special about the ocean.
Kitting up and entering the surf is exhilarating. Many Tasmanians hit the beach wetsuit free. I am not one of those people. A 4/3 wetsuit which includes a world wrestling event to ensure a snug fit is a routine struggle. The struggle is real but worthwhile all the same.
The ocean is contrast, powerful and unpredictable and dangerous yet alluring all the same. There is something exhilarating about how the ocean's waves can instantly dethrone you of your stressors. A year of tension washed away by a swell that rolls against your body as you jump to lessen the impact on a tired and knotty body struggling to react and acclimatise.
Perhaps it's because you can't think about anything else when consumed by the waves. The need to concentrate and maintain focus and awareness is paramount as you navigate the ocean. For some this may sound as far from relaxing as it gets with the presence of powerful creatures coupled with cold water and big waves diminishing the allure.
For our children it's essential that they become experienced but not over-confident in and around water no matter their family nor economic circumstances.
When spending time at the beach it is easy to pick those who have adventure in their bones compared to those who are inexperienced and timid. Both types can be equally challenging to manage although practical knowledge, increased awareness, and understanding of what to do when trouble strikes places the adventurous type at an advantage.
There is something special about the ocean, but there is nothing special about tragedy and grief. The contrasting forces of the ocean and waterways will be ever present and so must our willingness to adapt, learn, and gain experience.
