Riverside Lions Club are facing a bleak future as their members continue to age.
The service club has been one of the leading causes for good in the Launceston community for more than 50 years, however their impact has been forcibly reduced due to a severe lack of new and youthful members.
"We did the Carols by Candlelight for 33 years, but our age group just got that high, our average age is 73, so we just couldn't handle it anymore," president Graham Towns said.
Treasurer Kevin Styles outlined the scale of their issue.
"Our biggest problem is recruitment of new members, we've got two Lions that have done over 50 years and about a dozen in the 40 to 50 range," he said.
"If you ask someone if they'd like to join, they'd say 'I'm too busy', or that they've never done that sort of thing, so it's very hard to get them to do it."
Mr Towns was of the opinion service clubs will die out due to the lack of people's community spirit.
"My biggest worry for service clubs like ours is survival, because, today, people seem to think 'what's in it for me', and there isn't much in it for them, it's about giving back to the community," he said.
"People are no longer community-minded, you even see it at local sports clubs where it's only a few doing all the work, all the time."
Still, the club continues to rage against the dying of the light as they help raise funds for important projects, like the purchasing of two eye diagnostic machines that have spotted signs of damage in children's eyes at Trevallyn Primary School.
Perhaps more rewarding than the tireless work filled with gratification that the Lions do, are the close relationships which are built along the way, according to Mr Towns.
"It's a wonderful organisation, you can't believe the fellowship," he said.
"It's very enjoyable, one of the best things I've ever done in my life was join Lions."
