Tasmania Police are encouraging people celebrating New Year's Eve to be safe and responsible.
Detective Inspector Rebecca Davis said traditionally New Year's Eve is a time of festivity.
"Police don't want to discourage anyone from celebrating - but we do want to encourage people to be safe," she said.
Proactive police patrols will be conducted in the entertainment precincts of Hobart, Launceston, Devonport and Burnie to deter alcohol-related offences and violence.
"Police will have a highly visible police presence out and about across the state for New Year's Eve to ensure everyone has a safe environment.
"We want everyone to enjoy their celebrations, and police will not tolerate aggressive or violent behaviour."
As part of Operation Safe Arrival, police will be patrolling the roads state-wide for drivers under the influence of alcohol and drugs to keep the roads safe.
"If you're planning on drinking to celebrate New Year's Eve, please remember to drink responsibly, act sensibly, look after your mates, and have a plan to get home safely," Detective Inspector Davis said.
"Never risk getting behind the wheel if you're under the influence of drugs or alcohol - losing your licence or killing or seriously injuring yourself or someone else in a crash is not the way we want anyone to end their year," she said.
Public Health is also urging Tasmanians to keep up their COVID-safe behaviours at gatherings and events this holiday season to protect people most at risk of getting very sick from COVID-19.
With families and friends meeting to attend events and celebrate together over the holiday period and with the approach of New Year's Eve, there are simple steps that people can take to protect those who are at high-risk.
Acting Director of Public Health Dr Shannon Melody said small but considerate actions can have a big effect on the lives of others and will help keep Tasmanians at higher risk from COVID-19 safe this summer.
"If you have cold or flu-like symptoms, please stay at home and get tested for COVID-19 - and if you test positive, remain at home and do not visit those at risk of severe illness or those in aged, disability and health care settings," Ms Melody said.
"Even if you don't have symptoms, if you are going to a gathering where you are likely to come into contact with someone at risk of severe illness, you may wish to test yourself before you go.
"Holding group events and activities outdoors and in well ventilated areas can reduce the chance of spreading respiratory illnesses.
"Many of us may also be planning to visit friends and family who are at higher risk from COVID-19, including in high-risk settings like hospitals and residential aged care facilities.
"Please do not visit these people or places if you have cold or flu-like symptoms, have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last 7 days or are a close contact of a COVID-19 case," Ms Melony said.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
