The death of a Sheffield man at the Great Lake has been described as a "tragic accident".
His body was found by police divers on Friday morning.
Kentish Council mayor Kate Haberle said she was saddened to hear of the "tragic news".
"Everybody feels the loss of one of our community members especially in such tragic circumstances, so it will have a huge impact on the community," she said.
"Especially at this time of year, it just makes the tragedy even more significant and surreal.
"We are sending love and deepest condolences to the man's family," she said.
It is believed the man had many deep connections to the community, including the Sheffield Football Club.
Divers found the body at about 11.40am on Friday morning, police said.
Bridgewater Police Acting Inspector Jason Klug said the information from several witnesses suggested the man was on shore and swam out to retrieve his boat that had floated from the shore close to noon on Thursday.
"This is a tragic event that affects the family, friends, the community members and emergency services that attended," he said
He said police spoke to a number of witnesses who reported the man entered the water from the shore, while on a solo-fishing trip at the lake.
The man's boat is in the possession of police and would be part of the investigation.
Inspector Klug said a number of resources were deployed in the search after being alerted by witnesses to the incident.
He said there were also a number of community members assisting with the search on Thursday and Friday.
He said although the investigation was in the early stages "all safety factors would be looked into".
"Our messaging at any time around the water is we urge people to please take all of the correct safety precautions.
"Our condolences go out to the family," Inspector Klug said.
Born and raised in Riana, I am glad to be back reporting on local issues across the North-West. Got a story idea? Please contact me. elise.kaine@theadvocate.com.au
Born and raised in Riana, I am glad to be back reporting on local issues across the North-West. Got a story idea? Please contact me. elise.kaine@theadvocate.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.