Police officers in Tasmania will have the chance to vote in a second ballot to decide if they will support amendments made to their wage negotiations.
Labor spokesperson for women and the prevention of family violence Michelle O'Byrne said the state government had "backtracked on their in-principle agreement with police officers" and described it as a "slap to the face".
Ms O'Byrne said the Liberal Government had amended their agreement to the in-principle offer made to a number of Unions on November 14.
"This element could see our hard-working and dedicated police officers disadvantaged if headline wages and standard conditions were to increase for other employee representative bodies during negotiations between December 2022 and April 202," Ms O'Byrne said.
"I've had a number of police contacting me being absolutely outraged that they did what they thought was the right thing.
"They negotiated in good faith, they didn't take industrial action, something that they worked very hard not to do, and they're now being treated like this by this government," she said.
Ms O'Byrne said said police officers "felt that they have exhausted negotiations with the government following ongoing and lengthy discussions".
"Our hardworking police officers deserve their pay rise and should not be disadvantaged compared to other frontline workers. They need a government that listens to their needs and values their service," she said.
A spokesperson for the state government said the opposition was wrong and were "more interested in scaremongering than solutions.
"The government stands by the agreement we were pleased to have reached which recognises the outstanding service provided by our police officers.
"The matter of a second vote is a matter for the Police Association. The Premier has committed, in writing, to honour the agreement," the spokesperson said.
"This government values the efforts of the entire police service and will always back them," they said.
Earlier this month, the Government made a revised wages and conditions offer to unions.
Premier Jeremy Rockliff said government would sit down and negotiate in good faith to ensure state service employees receive a fair, reasonable and affordable pay rise.
"I am pleased that Unions have responded that they will take this offer, that delivers a pay rise, eases cost-of-living pressures and improves conditions to their members so that they can now decide for themselves," he said earlier this month.
Tasmania police will have the chance to vote in a second ballot from January 12-19, 2023.
Satria Dyer-Darmawan
