Tasmania's best beer, wine, cider, gin, whisky and even mead will be available at the New Year's Eve Beerfest in Royal Park.
With more than 20 stalls set up for the day, people will have no shortage of drink choices to accompany the food and fireworks.
Nine breweries, cideries and distilleries from the Launceston region will be represented at the festival, in what is regarded as a key opportunity to showcase their brand in front of a large crowd.
Adam's Distillery venue and events manager Lauren Hawkins outlined the importance of Beerfest for small operations.
"A lot of distilleries are still running on a very, very small format, where perhaps they're not able to have a cellar door," she said.
"So these kinds of events are really the only way to get their name out there and to have the opportunity to really showcase their products and get a wider audience tasting and learning about what's on offer."
With COVID-19 restrictions now a thing of the past, founder and chief executive of Turner Stillhouse, Justin Turner, said he is excited to see his brand in front of such a high volume of customers.
"Compared to a year ago, when we were all wearing masks, the public was generally a bit unsettled with going to events like this, but now we're substantially more optimistic than we were at similar events a year ago," he said.
"The general economy is, I think, weighing on people's minds to some extent, but these are great events to get out, enjoy yourself and have a great night out with your friends and family without any worries at all."
With numbers expected to reach up to 10,000, Beerfest will also serve as a great opportunity for a company such as Wanderer Mead, whose product is less understood by the general public.
"I'm trying to normalise the consumption of mead as part of our culture and help people see that it doesn't have to be sweet, it can actually be really refreshing," owner Stephen Wilkins said.
"So it's really good to have these sort of signature events that allow us all to showcase what we do, and there are lots of small, family-run businesses who get out there on an even footing with the well established producers as well."
Most of all, the Launceston producers are just happy to be back out among the public.
"As long as the weather is beautiful, and sunny, we're good and ready to go for a fantastic day. We're really excited," Ms Hawkins said.
"Tasmania is becoming a little bit of a utopia for all things booze, food and nature, and Beerfest is a great opportunity for everybody to showcase."
